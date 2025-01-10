Instead of making fuel available to ensure the safe delivery of services at service stations, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has threatened to shut down Fuel Service Stations that do not comply with the body’s regulations amidst the worst fuel crisis that has hit the country.

In a statement made available to the general public through MERA’s Official Facebook Page, the regulatory body has warned to act against Fuel Service Stations that are involved in malpractices that have led to significant disruptions for customers in accessing fuel.

In the letter, MERA is demanding fuel stations refrain from supplying fuel to individuals with jerrycans, which is leading to significant distribution and creating difficulties for customers to access fuel.

“The authority unequivocally condemns the actions of both service stations and individuals engaging in these unfair practices that disrupt the fuel supply system; fuel stations must Operate effectively and ethically”, the letter reads.

The regulatory body has stressed it will take decisive action against any fuel stations found to be complicit, including suspension and revoking licences.

MERA has also encouraged members of the general public to report any fuel service station violating regulations by selling fuel in jerrycans and drums to individuals.

Recently, MERA officials closed down the Ntcheu Puma Fueling Station for selling fuel to vendors who were buying jerrycans and drums.

Meanwhile, the country is going through a difficult time as people are spending days and nights in long queues searching for fuel which is not available.

The crisis has reached a boiling point despite the government’s promises through its energy Minister Ibrahim Matola, who assured the country of fuel stability within the week, but Malawians have to wait longer as the situation is far from being normalised.