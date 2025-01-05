In a move aimed at empowering young people and reducing poverty in Zomba Malosa, Edith Kachale Banda, daughter of former President Joyce Banda, has sponsored 60 underprivileged youths to undergo training in tailoring and fashion design.

The training program, which is being conducted at One for All Technical School in Zomba, is designed to equip the youths with skills that will enable them to earn a living and improve their socio-economic status.

According to James Kajawo, Director at One for All Technical School, Kachale Banda’s sponsorship of the youths is a demonstration of her commitment to empowering young people and reducing poverty in her community. She has agreed to cover their tuition fees of K1.2 million during their semester this January.

“Edith Kachale Banda is a true champion of the youth,” Kajawo said. “Her sponsorship of these 60 youths is a testament to her dedication to empowering young people and reducing poverty in Zomba Malosa.”

Kachale Banda, who is also the Director of International Relations for the People’s Party (PP), has a reputation for being a passionate advocate for the welfare of young girls and boys living in poverty.

Kachale Banda has consistently shown her dedication to empowering young people. Previously, she sponsored the education of secondary school students who were at risk of dropping out due to financial constraints, covering K10 million in school fees.

This recent initiative to support 60 youths in tailoring and fashion design training is just another example of her ongoing commitment to uplifting the lives of young people in her community.