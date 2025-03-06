The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says the ongoing rainy season has led to a significant increase in disaster-affected households.

As of the latest update, 40,178 households (approximately 180,801 individuals) have been impacted by various disasters, including stormy rains, hailstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, floods, and lightning. This represents a notable rise from the 35,661 households reported in the previous update on February 7, 2025.

According to the update released by DoDMA, out of the total number of affected households, 809 have been displaced.

“The total number of deaths has also increased from 35 to 39. Out of the total number of recorded deaths, 26 have been caused by lightning strikes while 13 are a result of damaged walls and roofs. The recent recorded deaths include two 3-month-old babies who were struck by lightning in Mzuzu City and Nkhata Bay District. The total number of injuries is now at 483 from 469; with the majority caused by lightning and damaged walls and roofs,” indicates DoDMA.

Meanwhile, the department has reached out to over 80 percent of the total number of affected households with food and non-food items, which include maize, beans, blankets, pails, and plastic sheets for temporary roofing.

The department has further indicated that relief assistance efforts are currently underway and will continue to keep the public informed about the status of disasters and any new developments