The proposed Age Limit Bill, which is set to be tabled in Parliament to bar former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Arthur Peter Mutharika from contesting in the September 16, 2025, General Elections, has sparked controversy, drawn criticism, and heightened political tensions among various stakeholders in Malawi.

While the proposal may seem like a simple adjustment to electoral laws, it carries deeper political implications, with critics arguing that it is an attempt to advance a political agenda aimed at ensuring that President Lazarus Chakwera remains the only strong presidential candidate, unchallenged by a formidable opponent.

Various electoral stakeholders have urged Members of Parliament (MPs) not to introduce the Age Limit Bill in the National Assembly. However, these calls appear to have been ignored, with some alleging that money from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is influencing MPs to support the bill.

Political analyst Burnett Munthali has warned that imposing an age limit risks undermining democracy by restricting voters’ ability to choose a candidate based on merit, vision, and leadership qualities rather than age.

Munthali argues that the timing of the bill raises concerns about its true motives, with many Malawians viewing it as a politically motivated move rather than a genuine electoral reform.

He has advised the government to focus on broader electoral reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and fair competition rather than using selective legislative changes to target individuals.

According to Munthali, passing the bill would set a dangerous precedent where laws are crafted not for the long-term benefit of the nation but to serve short-term political interests.

“If we allow this, we risk eroding the democratic foundations upon which our nation is built. Instead of pushing for restrictive measures, we should be working towards inclusive policies that encourage youth participation while respecting the contributions of experienced leaders,” said Munthali.

He further highlighted that Malawi is a signatory to international human rights treaties, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, both of which emphasize equality and non-discrimination.

Munthali concluded by stating that Malawians deserve a fair and inclusive political system, free from manipulation. He warned that any law seeking to limit choice and discriminate based on age is a step backwards, not forward.