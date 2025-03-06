In a bid to enhance tax compliance and revenue collection, a delegation from the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) recently embarked on a five-day benchmarking visit to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). The visit focused on Uganda’s Digital Tax Stamps (DTS) system, also known as Kalondola.

Commissioner General Daniel Daka led the eight-member team, which gained valuable insights into the key components, processes, and implementation strategies of Uganda’s DTS system. The delegation also learned from URA’s experiences, challenges, and successes in implementing the Kalondola tax system.

According to Bichetero Emmanuel, Assistant Commissioner of the URA Tax Academy, Uganda’s digital tax system has been instrumental in closing revenue gaps. “We believe our digital tracking solutions have been instrumental in improving tax compliance and revenue collection, and we are eager to share our experiences with our counterparts in Malawi,” Emmanuel said.

Henry Ngutwa, Deputy Commissioner General of MRA, expressed gratitude for the knowledge-sharing opportunity. “We appreciate the insights and knowledge shared by URA, and we look forward to implementing similar solutions in Malawi,” Ngutwa said.

The visit also included meetings with URA’s top officials, including Commissioner General John Musinguzi, who reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation in revenue administration. “We reaffirmed our shared commitment to enhancing domestic revenue mobilization through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and homegrown solutions that drive economic self-reliance for our nations,” Musinguzi said.

As part of the benchmarking visit, the MRA team toured SICPA’s operations in Uganda, including the Digital Tax Stamps warehouse and the SICPA Uganda head office in Kampala. SICPA is the digital tax stamp service provider for both Uganda and Malawi.

This knowledge-sharing initiative is expected to provide valuable lessons for Malawi’s efforts to implement a similar digital tax system, ultimately enhancing tax compliance and revenue collection in the country.