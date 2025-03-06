The Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust has announced that it has dissolved the Ntcheu Maseko Ngoni Chapter Executive Committee with immediate effect following what the Trust describes as gross indiscipline and misconduct by the committee during a recently held uN‘cawala ceremony in Zambia.

According to a statement released and signed by the Trust’s Secretary General, impi Kandi Padambo Ndau, the dissolved committee, which was headed by uMnuzane Kumpenyali Ngozo, were found to have acted in a manner which has embarrassed His Majesty iNkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V and of course the entire Maseko Ngoni Kingdom.

According to Impi Padambo, upon arrival in Zambia for the advance party, ahead of His Majesty’s entourage, the committee, without any formal authority, proceeded to receive food items for all the Maseko Ngoni groups attending the function.

“The food items were kept by the Ntcheu Chapter and were not distributed to the other groups, leading to complaints from most of the Maseko Ngonis who attended the function that they did not receive any food or refreshments,” says Impi Padambo in a statement.

During an appearance before a disciplinary and hearing committee, it was revealed that some members of the group were instructed to impersonate Maseko Ngoni aMakhosi, such as Senior Chiefs Kachindamoto and Kwataine, to enable the group to receive more food items.

But in a surprising twist of events, reports also indicate that some members of the committee were seen returning home with packages of food items received at the function.

Following the decision to dissolve the committee, impi Padambo says the fired members are not allowed to transact any business or purport to represent or act on behalf of the Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust or any of its activities, including preparations for the 2025 uMhlangano festival.