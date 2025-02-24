A bitter dispute between the Malawi government and civil servants has reached a boiling point, with the Civil Servants Trade Union of Malawi (CSTUM) and the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) announcing a nationwide strike, according to a press statement.

At the heart of the dispute is the government’s failure to meet the unions’ demands for a fair salary adjustment and allowance increase. Despite negotiations with the Government Negotiation Team (GNT) last Friday, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement. The government’s offer of a 10% salary hike has been deemed an insult by the unions, considering the skyrocketing prices of commodities.

Charles Kumchenga, President of CSTUM, expressed the unions’ frustration, citing the significant contribution civil servants make to the development of the nation, only to be taken for granted. “Enough is enough! We are tired of being taken for granted!” Kumchenga declared. “As civil servants, we contribute significantly to the development of our nation, yet our hard work and dedication are not appreciated.”

The unions are also upset about the government’s decision to increase its own salaries by 100%, as seen in the 100% salary hike for members of parliament in the last financial fiscal year budget. In contrast, civil servants were offered a mere 15% increase, which the unions deem unacceptable.

The planned strike is set to commence this Tuesday, February 25, 2025, and will continue until the government addresses the unions’ grievances, according to the press statement. The unions are urging all civil servants to stand united and demand the respect and compensation they deserve.