Patience Namadingo proved wrong those who had mocked his K10 million charge for a single event yesterday. He delivered an A-game performance during the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation launch at BICC in Lilongwe, which brought tears to Chilima’s wife with his soulful song and chocolate-like voice.

The event featured musical performances from various artists, including Driemo. However, Namadingo’s performance resonated deeply with a large audience, particularly with Mary Chilima, the widow of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

With a strong start, Namadingo performed ‘Tikamadzapita’ acoustically, backed by two guitarists and a keyboardist who handled backing vocals.

He creatively added freestyles to the lyrics about Chilima’s unexpected death, causing his wife to shed tears.

One line from the freestyle was, “We watched Chilima put on a rosary,” as he spent about 5 minutes on stage.

After his performance, a round of applause erupted from the attendees, with clapping hands creating a deafening noise that illustrated their satisfaction with the performance of the “Ma Plan” hitmaker.

Notably, State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Vice President Michael Usi were among the key guests at the event.

In the end, this event showed that “actions speak louder than words,” as Namadingo’s heartfelt delivery silenced his critics.

The artist became well-known 13 years ago thanks to the song ‘Mtendere’.