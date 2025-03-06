In celebration of Women’s Month, Standard Bank has proudly sponsored the Wealth Women Summit with a generous donation of MWK 10 million.

The Wealth Women Summit, organized by Wealth Malawi, is a platform designed for women to network, learn, and thrive. This year’s event marks the 5th instalment of the summit, featuring segments such as fashion for knowledge, power pairing sessions, and keynote speakers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Tamanda Ng’ombe, Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing, said the sponsorship reinforces the bank’s commitment to championing women’s inclusion and empowering girls for a brighter future. She emphasized the bank’s core belief in the potential of women and girls in Malawi’s socio-economic development.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Wealth Woman Summit, an event that reflects our core belief in the potential of women and girls in the overall socio-economic development of Malawi. This women’s month is an opportunity for us to participate in a global movement that looks to advance women’s inclusion, create opportunities for girls, and foster an environment where success is shared,” said Ng’ombe.

The 2025 theme of Accelerate Action emphasizes the need for women to promote other women and leverage their access and influence to advance female inclusion. Standard Bank is supporting this narrative by championing the concept of “Women Helping Women.”

Managing Executive of Wealth Malawi, Harry Chima, expressed gratitude for Standard Bank’s continued support. “Standard Bank has always been a partner and advocate for our initiatives, actively supporting women’s empowerment,” Chima said.

This year’s summit features a segment highlighting the challenges young girls face in accessing education, sparking meaningful conversations and collaboration in this area. The event brings together influential women across sectors to engage in enriching conversations, foster meaningful connections, and drive actionable change.

Standard Bank’s sponsorship will support the summit’s efforts to amplify women’s voices and accelerate the momentum for gender equality and economic empowerment.