Malawi’s media fraternity and the nation at large are mourning the loss of veteran radio broadcaster Lucius Chikuni, who passed away in the early hours of today at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

Chikuni, 84, succumbed to heart-related complications after a long battle with the illness. He was a household name in Malawi, renowned for his powerful voice and impressive career spanning several decades.

Apart from his work as a broadcaster with MBC radio station Zodiak, Chikuni was also a talented writer and playwright. His notable work, “Adaferanji”, a radio play about the John Chilembwe uprising, showcased his creative genius and contribution to Malawi’s cultural heritage.

Chikuni’s distinguished career also included serving as Malawi’s ambassador in several countries, including South Africa. His diplomatic service was a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and dedication to his country.

Born in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district, Chikuni leaves behind a legacy of excellence, professionalism, and patriotism. His passing has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, with many paying tribute to his remarkable life and achievements.

Chikuni will be remembered for his passion, wisdom, and tireless contributions to the development of the country’s media and cultural landscape.