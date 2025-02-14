The President of the Republic of Malawi today presented the State of Nation Address (SONA) at the parliament building in Lilongwe. In his address, Chakwera focused much on some developments his government has done in every district.

The president failed to address solutions to the challenges Malawians are facing right now like high cost of living, lack of forex, fuel crisis, hunger crisis, economic crisis and rampant corruption.

The president said the problems Malawians are facing right now are because of decisions made by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and that his government is trying to fix those problems.

Chakwera also noted that during the past four years, he has been administering painful surgery to Malawians.

“After four years of endurance from. Malawians of the pain they have gone through because of this surgical shift from personal interest to national development,” he explained.

In his address, Chakwera never talked about how his government is going to fix the problems Malawians are facing now and how his government will fix the forex crisis, which is affecting every business right now.

Some have described Chakwera’s SONA as a missed opportunity for him to gain the trust he has lost on Malawians.

Executive for CHRR Micheal Kaiyatsa said the president failed to come up with measures his government has put in place to fix the crisis we are in as a country and this is a missed opportunity for him as we are going to the elections.

Conquering with Kaiyatsa UDF spokesperson in parliament, Ned Poya said he is very disappointed with Chakwera’s address and he never expected this from the president right now.

“Malawians want the president to come up with solutions, not something like this. I can say Chakwera was delivering Constituency statement, not State of Nation Address,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament George Chaponda said the president made a campaign speech, not SONA, and it is very embarrassing for him to come up with an empty speech like that when Malawians expect a lot from him.