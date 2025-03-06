Lilongwe City Council has given the green light to presidential aspirant Ras David Chikomeni Chirwa to hold a fundraising big walk in the city next week.

Initially, the Lilongwe City Council denied Chirwa permission to hold the big walk, prompting him to seek intervention from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Following this, the council reversed its decision, granting Chirwa the necessary approval to proceed with the event.

The event, aimed at raising funds for Chirwa’s 2025 presidential campaign, is scheduled to take place on March 11, 2025, starting at 9:30 am from Six Miles roundabout to Game Complex via Simama Hotel.

“You are advised to liaise with the Malawi Police Service for guidance on security matters. You are further advised not to put on any political party colours considering that you will be soliciting funds from the general public,” LCC urges Chirwa.

Chirwa, an independent presidential candidate, is seeking to raise funds to cover the K10 million presidential nomination fee and support his campaign efforts.

Ras Chikomeni was disqualified in the 2019 tripartite elections due to unmet requirements, including the payment of a K2 million nomination fee.