Police in NkhataBay are keeping in custody a 36-year-old woman for allegedly concealing birth, which eventually led to the death of her newborn baby.

The suspect has so far been identified as Madalitso Banda.

Police publicist for the district, sergeant Kondwani James, said the suspect was apprehended after a tip from villagers who reported to have found a newly born baby dumped in a rice field by an unknown woman.

After an interrogation by the police, the suspect was revealed to have committed the crime over marital problems.

“It is said that the woman got married to a Mzimba-based man. However, due to other family wrangles, she decided to move back to her home village in NkhataBay and after a long stay there, she fell for another man who later impregnated her,” said James.

He added: “The previous husband bought the news of her pregnancy and this annoyed him to the extent that he demanded to question her on the matter. This left her under intense pressure. When the time for delivery approached on 2 January 2025, she sneaked out to a rice field where she delivered and immediately dumped the baby in the field.”

According to James, the suspect will soon appear in court to answer a charge of concealing the birth of a child.

She hails from Tukombo, in the area of Traditional Authority Zilakoma in the district.