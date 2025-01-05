Mzuzu City Hammers Football Club has signed talented forward James Gwayi from Raiply United. The striker has committed to a three-year deal with the Castel Challenge Cup finalists, making him the club’s first signing ahead of the 2025 football season.

Gwayi was unveiled at a ceremony on Saturday. He joins the Hammers after an impressive performance in the Simso Mzuzu 12 Premier League, where he scored 15 goals for Raiply United in the recently concluded season.

The club expressed confidence in Gwayi’s ability to bolster their attacking lineup as they prepare for a competitive season.