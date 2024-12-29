The solemn occasion at Nsipe Catholic Parish in Ntcheu drew a diverse gathering of mourners, including family members, traditional leaders, clergy, and UTM Party officials, to honour the life of the late Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The former vice president, affectionately called “Bhiyeni” by many, tragically passed away in a plane crash alongside eight others on June 10 this year.

Following the memorial mass, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Chilima’s gravesite, a moment that brought together people from all walks of life.

Leading the procession were his widow, Mary Chilima, and their daughter, Elizabeth, who placed the first wreath in his memory.

They were followed by notable figures, including:

Dalitso Kabambe, UTM Party president.

Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V represents traditional leadership.

Newton Kambala, senior UTM official.

Joshua Valera, a family representative.

The atmosphere was filled with heartfelt prayers and a sense of unity, as mourners reflected on the legacy of Chilima and the lives of those who perished alongside him.

Chilima was celebrated for his dedication to Malawi’s development, his unwavering faith, and his acts of charity. His contributions to the country and his impact on countless lives remain a source of inspiration.

As the mourners gathered, there was a resounding call for unity, love, and faith in God. “May we live lives of purpose and service, as Bhiyeni did,” said one mourner, echoing the sentiments of the day.

Chilima’s death was a great loss to Malawi, but his memory continues to bring people together. As the wreath-laying ceremony concluded, the message of hope and remembrance remained clear: his life was a beacon of faith, resilience, and commitment to his nation.