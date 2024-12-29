The Namadzi area in Zomba is in mourning following the sudden death of a revered military figure, Retired Double Two (Warrant Officer Class 2) Stanslas Chagunda.

His passing was confirmed by another retired officer, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Rtd) Willy Kamlanje, who reported that Chagunda collapsed unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2024, and was later pronounced dead. Chagunda had lived in the area after retiring from a distinguished career in the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Chagunda was known for his pivotal role in shaping the airborne unit of the MDF. Retired Corporal Simple, who served alongside Chagunda, spoke emotionally about the loss, describing him as a key figure in Malawi’s military history.

“It’s a very sad loss,” said Corporal Simple. “He was one of the pioneers who helped train the first Airborne intake in Malawi, an effort that was supervised by two German officers. Along with other instructors, including Capt. I. G. Longwe and Lt. H. S. Hiwa, played a crucial role in the training that started in March 1981.”

Simple went on to recall the historic moments from that first airborne training session:

“These were the soldiers who pioneered airborne operations in Malawi, with training taking place from March 16 to April 18, 1981, at Luftlande und Lufttransport Schule in Germany. Stanislaus was integral to this process, and I’ll always remember being the first jumper during that intake.”

Chagunda’s contribution to Malawi’s military legacy cannot be overstated. His work as an airborne instructor has helped lay the foundation for modern military tactics in Malawi, with his influence still felt by the airborne units today.

Family and former colleagues are now coordinating funeral arrangements, and more details will follow in the coming days.

As Zomba and the nation reflect on the life of Stanislas Chagunda, tributes continue to pour in from those who knew him as a mentor, leader, and patriot. His service to the country will remain a part of the history of the Malawi Defence Force.