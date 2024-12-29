After facing criticism for many years, the MASO Awards have finally received praise for their authenticity in the 2024 edition. Crispy Malawi won the Best Hip Hop Act category, while Jackie Kantambe of The Jaki Show, who resides in the UK, was awarded Best Female Content Creator. This shift in perception marks a significant turning point for the awards.

Last night, the event unfolded in the vibrant commercial city of Blantyre at the COMESA Great Hall. Creatives left the venue with smiles as wide as the horizon, filled with joy after being honoured in their respective categories. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the passion and talent present in Malawi’s artistic community.

Despite the recent storm of criticism from online users regarding the nominations, many deemed inappropriate, and the withdrawals by nominees like Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Emmie Deebo, and Mr. Jokes for various reasons, the MASO Awards organizers seem to have taken the feedback to heart.

Crispy Malawi

They delivered a well-organized event, proving that every cloud has a silver lining, as deserving winners were celebrated.

Crispy Malawi, awarded Best Hip Hop Act, stands out in a genre that resonates deeply with the youth of Malawi.

His victory has been met with widespread acclaim from online users, many declaring, “He deserved it.” With the added triumph of his group, Mario Bro’s, who secured the accolade for Best Duo of the Year, they achieved a remarkable double win, showcasing that hard work and dedication truly pay off.

He overcame hip hop esteemed rivals Gwamba and Phyzix, along with the duo of Bee Jay and Ace Jizy, and Henry Ceezer.

This fierce competition was like a battle of titans, as all nominees showcased their A-game throughout the year, making the stakes even higher.

Another round of applause echoed for Jackie Kantambe, who won the Best Female Content Creator of the Year award for her remarkable show, The Jaki Show.

This program covers a variety of stories, including breaking news from around the globe, and has captured the hearts of many Malawians, thanks to her clear explanations in the Chewa language. Just as a storyteller weaves magic with words, Jackie has enthralled her audience with her unique voice.

Jackie’s recent loss at the Entertainers of the Year Awards (EOY) in the same category as Tamia Jah, who took home the award, ignited an online debate. Critics claimed that Tamia had an unfair advantage, insisting that Jaki should have won.

This issue also surfaced in the EOY Best Content Creator of the Year category, where actor Phwedo triumphed over Chippie, who was widely expected to win. Many pointed out that Phwedo was nominated inappropriately as an actor rather than a content creator, raising eyebrows among EOY organizers.

As the saying goes, “Not all that glitters is gold,” and this situation highlighted the complexities of awards nominations.

While Chippie lost at the EOY Awards, he has triumphed at the MASO Awards 2024 as Best Content Creator, bolstering his accolades from the previous year, including wins at MASO and FAMA. Phwedo also earned the title of Best Actor of the Year.

Many are pleased with these results, making the 2024 MASO Awards truly exceptional and a testament to the resilience of Malawian talent.

It’s important to note that the winners of the awards are not solely chosen by the organizers of the event. Instead, the winners are determined by the votes cast by the public or a voting body among the nominees.

Below is the complete list of winners at the MASO Awards 2024:

Best Dance Crew:- Fighters Dance Crew

Best Artist (Male): Onesimus

Best Artist (Female): Theresa Phondo

Fans Choice Award- Jackie Kantambe Ryan

Best Upcoming (Male): Fada Moti

Best Upcoming (Female): Jetu

Best Actress: Cynthia Zonde Zulu

Best Actor:- Phwedo

Best Artist Gospel (Male): Beracah

Best Artist Gospel (Female) Miracle Chinga

Best Visual Artist:- Chimwemwe

Best Album: Jordan Year – Eli Njuchi

Song of the Year: Controller – Onesimus

Song of the Year (Gospel: Mseli – Miracle Changa

Best Comedian:- Ching’aning’ani

Best Film (drama/series):- Usova

Best Movie:- School Days

Best Music Video – Bana Pwanya – Kell Kay

Best HipHop Artist: Crispy Malawi

Best Duo/Group: Mario Bros

Best Poet (Chichewa):- Robert Chiwamba

Best Poet ( English):- Refilwe Ntopwa

Best Event: Gwamba’s Concert

Best Event Photojournalist: Amuna Achisale

Best Live Act: Fada Moti

Best Local Sound:- Gibo Pearson

Best Producer: J Mass

Best Graphic Designer:- Simon

Best Afro Jazz:- Praise Umali

Best Club DJ: DJ Boo

Best Dancehall: Sean Morgan

Best Video Director: Sean Films

Best RnB: Teddy Makadi

Best Art Promoting College:- MUST

Best Social Media Content Creator ( Female):- Jackie Kantambe

Best Social Media Content Creator ( Male):- Chippie

Best Innovative Entrepreneur Social Impact – Maya Nkoloma

Best Innovative Entrepreneur (Green Energy Technology)- Schizzo Thomson

Best Innovative Entrepreneur (ICT) – Dr Wisely Phiri

Best Arts Promoting Company (Corporate) – Sky Energy

Great Lifetime Achievement:- Bonface Ndamera