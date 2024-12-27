The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has announced a 21 per cent decrease in road accidents during the 2024 Christmas holiday, with a total of 19 accidents reported, down from 24 in 2023.

According to Harry Namwaza, Deputy Service Public Relations Officer, while this decline is commendable, a troubling trend emerges: the number of fatalities has increased significantly, rising from 8 deaths last year to 13 this year.

In a bittersweet turn of events, although injuries have declined from 34 in 2023 to 24 in 2024, the tragic loss of life serves as a stark reminder that every cloud has a silver lining; even amidst improvements, dangers still lurk on the roads.

Specifically, among the deceased, 5 were motorcyclists and 2 were pedestrians, illustrating that it’s not just the speed that kills, but also the choices we make.

In response to these challenges, MPS enforced traffic regulations during the holiday period, resulting in 841 motorists being booked for speeding, 1,475 for exceeding seating capacity, 173 for driving under the influence, and 519 for using unroadworthy vehicles.

As the festive season continues, the police urge all road users to remain vigilant and comply with traffic rules to prevent further accidents. Remember, a stitch in time saves nine.