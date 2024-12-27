A 19-member squad of Zambian football legends has arrived in Lilongwe for a highly anticipated festive season match against Malawi’s football greats.

The game, which is set to take place at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, is expected to draw football fans from both nations as they celebrate their shared passion for the sport.

The Zambian contingent was officially seen off at Football House by the General Secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Reuben Kamanga, who urged the legends to represent the Zambian football family with pride and honour.

Kamanga expressed his excitement for the match, which will showcase some of the best players from Zambia’s post-2000 squads, including members of the historic 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team.

The squad features several renowned players, with notable names including Chintu Kampamba, Felix Katongo, Jonas Sakuwaha, Kalililo Kakonje, Hichani Himoonde, James Chamanga, and William Njobvu, all of whom have made significant contributions to Zambian football.

Other legends in the team include Clive Hachilensa, Billy Mwanza, Fackson Kapumbu, Buchizya Mfune, and Kennedy Nkethani, among others. Completing the squad are Ignatius Lwipa, Nchimunya Mweetwa, and Justin Zulu.

This match marks a return to the field for the legendary rivalry between the two nations, following a 2023 encounter held in Chipata as part of the Independence anniversary celebrations. In that clash, Zambia emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Goals from Clifford Mulenga and Ignatius Lwipa sealed the victory for Zambia, while Jimmy Zakazaka netted the lone goal for the Malawi greats.

The upcoming match is poised to be another exciting encounter, as both teams look to rekindle the competitive spirit that has defined their past rivalries. The Zambian squad will be led by veteran coach Patrick Phiri, who brings a wealth of experience to the team.

The match will kick off at 15:00 hours at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, and fans are eagerly anticipating the spectacle of seeing their football heroes back on the field.

Zambian Football Legends Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Kalililo Kakonje

Daniel Mbao

Defenders:

Chintu Kampamba

Clive Hachilensa

Billy Mwanza

Hichani Himoonde

Fackson Kapumbu

Buchizya Mfune

Kennedy Nkethani

Midfielders:

Ignatius Lwipa

William Njobvu

Clifford Mulenga

Nchimunya Mweetwa

Justin Zulu

Felix Katongo

Strikers:

Jonas Sakuwaha

Given Singuluma

Francis Kombe

James Chamanga

Justin Zulu

As the game draws near, the excitement builds around the iconic match that promises to bring together the footballing legacies of both Zambia and Malawi, while celebrating the passion that unites their nations.