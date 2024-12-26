As Malawians are enjoying the festive period, Future Vision Ministry International held an HIV and Aids, and Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) awareness campaign at Sunuzi, Group Village headman Taulo in Zomba, where the organisation urged communities to stay away from reckless lifestyles that can lead to contracting sexually transmitted infections during this period.

Country Director for the organisation, Newton Sunday Sindo, made the call together with the health personnel from Zomba District Health Office (DHO) during an engagement with the community on health issues under the theme; “Creating Brighter Tomorrows.”

Sindo took note that some people become reckless in the festive season by indulging in sexual activities that lead to unplanned pregnancies apart from contracting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“Let me appeal to young people to avoid reckless life. You’re future leaders and you should not indulge in risky behaviours that can compromise your future,” he said.

He also appealed to communities at Sunuzi to avoid overspending during the festive season at the expense of family welfare, considering that children will need school fees shortly.

He also asked parents to avoid facilitating child marriages at the expense of child education, saying child marriages harm a child’s future and health.

ART Coordinator at Zomba District Health Office, Fred Namalima, commended Future Vision Ministry International for raising awareness on HIV and Aids and SRH in the festive season, saying the awareness was timely and relevant.

He, therefore, called on the people at Sunuzi to adhere to all precautionary measures to prevent contracting HIV.

Namalima also advised people living with HIV to continue taking ARVs without defaulting.

Group Village headman Taulo also commended Future Vision Ministry international for engaging health personnel, saying the awareness was informative on issues to do with HIV and Aids and other health-related matters.

He also appealed to parents to ensure parental care for their children by discouraging them from reckless and risky behaviour during the festive season.

Taulo stressed the need for people in his area to abide by precautionary measures that can prevent sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.