The Malawi National Football Team head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named a 25-man squad for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifier against South Africa next week.

The Flames will face South Africa in a home fixture at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, May 3rd, and in an away assignment in South Africa Loftus Versfield Stadium Pretoria on Sunday, May 11.

The winner of the tie will book a place in the final tournament to be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in August.

The Flames are expected to regroup in Lilongwe on Monday, April 28.

The Football is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Chimbamba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), Lucky Tizola (Mighty Tigers FC)

DEFENDERS

McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Nixon Mwase (Silver Strikers), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Khumbo Banda (Dedza Dynamos) Fanizo Mwansambo (Ekhaya FC), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers), Andrew Jovinala (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets) Alick Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

MIDFIELDERS

Yakho Singo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets) Chawanangwa Gumbo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Nkhoma (Moyale Barracks), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers) Blessings Singini (Mighty Wanderers)

ATTACKERS

Zeliati Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks), Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Binwel Katinji (Silver Strikers), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Promise Kamwendo (Mighty Wanderers), Chikumbutso Salima (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Source: FAM