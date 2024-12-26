Police in Mponela, Dowa District, are keeping in custody an a-23-year man identified as Charles John who hails from Chimalizeni village in the area of Senior Chief Chakhaza in Dowa District, for maliciously damaginboreholelele valued at One Million Malawi Kwacha(K1,000 000).

The incident occurred during the night of 24-25 December 2024 at Mkanthama village.

Mponela Police PRO Macpaston Msadala told Malawi24 that, in December 2024, Adge Care Organization drilled a borehole at Mkanthama Village so that people of the area could access clean water.

On December 24, 2024, around 22:45 hours, Alick John was coming home from beer drinking, and upon reaching the newly constructed borehole, he started pumping water from the borehole to drink.

“The time John was pumping out water, he maliciously damaged the borehole without any apparent reasons and he was seen by a certain man.

“The matter was reported to Mponela Police Station which led to the arrest of the suspect,” he explained.

According to Msadala, the scene of the crime was visited the same night by detectives from Mponela Police.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and investigations are still underway to establish the motive behind the damage to the borehole.

He will appear before the court soon to answer the charge levelled against him.