A dire situation unfolds in Sudan as people who fled an attack on a camp near el-Fasher are struggling to survive. According to an aid agency, some individuals are resorting to eating leaves and charcoal due to extreme hardship.

The journey from el-Fasher to Tawila is proving deadly, with some people succumbing to thirst and injuries sustained during the trip. The conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region has led to a massive displacement of people, with many facing unimaginable hardships.

The Rapid Support Forces’ attack on the Zamzam camp earlier this month forced tens of thousands to flee, adding to the region’s humanitarian crisis.

Aid agencies are working to address the needs of those affected, but funding constraints have impacted the delivery of essential assistance. The situation remains dire, with many lives hanging in the balance.

Source: BBC