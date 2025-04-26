Namibia’s new president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has announced that university fees will be scrapped at public universities and technical colleges starting from 2026. Nandi-Ndaitwah said this during her maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA).

She stated that students will not pay registration or tuition fees, but will still cover accommodation and related costs. Namibia’s first female president indicated that the initiative will be phased in gradually, utilizing existing subsidies and student financial assistance funds without significant additional funding.

The move has received mixed reactions from student organizations. Some have welcomed the announcement, while others, like the Affirmative Repositioning Student Command, have criticized it as vague and unfeasible, questioning the plan’s details and funding source.

Concerns have also been raised about potential limitations, such as capping student numbers or restricting benefits to low-income households. Meanwhile, Namibia already provides free primary and secondary education in public schools.

Source: BBC