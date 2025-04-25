Football Association of Malawi (FAM) got a timely boost as it secured the K273,340,000 sponsorship from BetPawa.

The partnership will see BetPawa, a leading pan-African sports betting brand, sponsoring its first Women’s Football through betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus.

BetPawa’s Southern and Western Africa Regional Manager CRS & Sports Development, Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, said the whole chunk of money will directly reward players and technical staff across 270 matches in the league.

“Under the Locker Room Bonus initiative, the winning team of each match will receive K1,012,000 while each of the 23 players and 3 technical staff members will earn K44,000 per game,” he said

He said the direct financial incentive aims to boost motivation, competitiveness and professionalism in women’s football in Malawi.

In addition to the match bonuses, BetPawa will introduce an “Awards Bonus” of K8,700,000 to be shared among outstanding players and the winning team at the end of the season.

This further investment underscores betPawa’s commitment to fostering talent and rewarding excellence in Malawian women’s football.

Speaking at the launch, FAM First Vice Vice President Christopher Madalitso Kuyera said: “This historic sponsorship from BetPawa marks a significant milestone for women’s football in Malawi. The Locker Room Bonus program not only provides the much needed financial support but also inspires our female athletes to strive for greatness”

“We believe this initiative will raise the standard of the game and encourage more young women to pursue football professionally”, said Kuyera.

Malawi becomes the 17th African nation to secure a similar sponsorship deal from BetPawa.

By Eric Chiputura