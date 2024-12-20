Angry Community members at the Chiponde border in the district of Mangochi have killed the Police Officer in charge of the police as he and other officers tried to calm rioting villagers in the area.

National police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has confirmed the sad development with the local media and identified the officer as Benjamin Munthali who accompanied his fellows to mediate land disputes between the community and Chipunga Estate owners.

“Our officer has been hacked by a panga knife; we were alerted by Estate owners that some locals were uprooting trees over a land wrangle that has been there for some time. The police went there to control the situation. Sadly, the deceased met a group of angry villagers, and he was hacked several times by a Panga knife,” Kalaya Explained.

He further said Munthali was pronounced dead at Mulibwanji Community Hospital in the district.

In October 2019, an angry mob at Nsundwe in Lilongwe district also brutally killed Police Mobile Service (PMS) team leader Usumani Imedi, Hashem and other PMS Officers were deployed to quell violent acts around the area.