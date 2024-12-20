The Social Welfare Officer responsible for the Social Cash Transfer Program (SCTP) in Mzimba District, Shadreck Mingo, has issued a stern warning to officers involved in the initiative, cautioning them against engaging in fraudulent activities during the ongoing distribution of funds and the registration of beneficiaries for the new e-payment system.

Speaking at the launch of the e-payment registration exercise in Kazomba, Mingo emphasized the need for transparency and efficiency when discharging their duties.

“The government has directed us to continue distributing funds for the program and to register all beneficiaries in the e-payment system. The process is progressing well, with people receiving their funds as intended. However, I must stress that fraud will not be tolerated. We want this program to run smoothly,” Mingo stated.

Mingo: We will ensure transparency and efficiency.

He also highlighted the broader impact of the e-payment system, describing it as a crucial step toward achieving Malawi’s Vision 2063 goals.

“This innovation is a game-changer for SCTP beneficiaries. It enhances efficiency and aligns with our national strategy to modernize social protection programs. Feedback from beneficiaries has been overwhelmingly positive, indicating the system’s success,” Mingo added.

Tifinesi Chisi, a 74-year-old beneficiary, expressed her gratitude for the program, sharing how it has transformed her life.

“Traveling long distances to collect cash was a challenge for me, but now I will conveniently receive my money at home,” Chisi said.

Christopher Melele, former Chairperson of Civil Society Organizations in Mzimba and Director of the Mzimba Institute for Development Communication (MIDCT) hailed the e-payment system as a significant milestone for vulnerable households.

“In the past, beneficiaries faced long and costly journeys to access payments. This e-payment system eliminates those barriers, bringing much-needed relief,” Melele noted.

The e-payment system in Mzimba South, managed by Kakupay Smart Money, is expected to simplify transactions and improve accessibility for thousands of households. Beneficiaries have praised the system for saving time and reducing logistical challenges.

This initiative not only enhances the SCTP’s efficiency but also underscores Malawi’s commitment to using technology to support and empower its most vulnerable citizens.