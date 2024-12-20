The stage is set for the 2024 Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup final between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Mzuzu City Hammers at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday.

Both Wanderers and Hammers will make their first-ever appearance in the Castel Cup final since its inception last year. But the two sides will meet for the first time at this stage in all competitions.

Promoted to Super League in 2019, Hammers are competing in their second cup final in elite competitions in three years, having lost 2-0 to Silver Strikers in the inaugural FDH Bank Cup final in 2021.

On the other hand, Wanderers are no strangers to domestic cup finals, having won several trophies.

However, Wanderers last reached a cup final in 2022 when they won the Airtel Top 8 with a 5-3 victory over FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on post-match penalties.

This is a perfect opportunity for both Wanderers and Hammers for an early Christmas gift.

Wanderers and Hammers shared fortunes in the TNM Super League this season.

Hammers earned a 2-0 victory in the first round at Mzuzu Stadium, but Wanderers responded with 8-0 win in the reverse fixture at Kamuzu Stadium.

Overall, Wanderers have dominated the fixture, having registered seven victories and one loss in eight matches in the league.

Hammers go into the match beaming with confidence, having knocked out holders, Bullets, following a 4-1 victory on post-match penalties at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday.

So far, Hammers are also the only side yet to concede in this year’s competition. Hammers started their journey in the Castel Challenge Cup with a 4-0 victory over Kameme in the round of 32 before a 1-0 win over Mighty Tigers in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Hammers defeated Karonga United 3-1 on post-match penalties after goalless in regulation time before knocking out last year’s winners.

Hammers coach Kondwani Ikwanga said his boys are ready for the big showdown.

’’We know that very few people gave us a chance to reach this far. We are in the final, so we deserve respect. Wanderers should not underrate us,’’ said Ikwanga.

On the other hand, Wanderers also had a remarkable journey in the Castel Cup. They registered a 16-0 victory over Nsuwadzi in the round of 64 before walloping Chipoka United 10-1 in the round of 32.

Thereafter, they defeated Creek Sporting Club 4-1 on post-match penalties after 1-1 in regulation time and set up a quarterfinal tie against Bangwe All-Stars.

They thrashed Bangwe 5-0 before ending Leyman Panther’s fairytale run in the competition with a 3-0 victory in the semifinals.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said that despite having a good record against Hammers, he anticipates a tough clash.

’’We are not focusing on past results. This is a different game so we have to exercise caution. We will work hard so that we win it,’’ said Mpinganjira.

Source: FAM