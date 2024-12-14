The Nyahbinghi National Council of Malawi has expressed its deepest sorrow and outrage over the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Maluwa, a 45-year-old member of the Rastafarian community by police.

According to the Nyahbinghi National Council of Malawi press statement, Maluwa was shot and killed by police in Salima District on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

It is reported that Maluwa who never posed no threat to the officers, was shot at Chipoka as he was returning to Golomoti from his home village at Bitchayi in Salima. “It is especially disturbing to learn that Maluwa did not have any prohibited substances, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the officers involved,” reads part of the statement.

The Rastafarian community strongly condemns this act of police brutality as unjustifiable and indicative of a broader pattern of discrimination and excessive force.

The Council says, “Police Brutality is Unacceptable: The use of lethal force in this incident was wholly unwarranted and a violation of Jeremiah Maluwa’s fundamental human rights.”

The Nyahbinghi National Council complains that the targeting of members of their community is a recurring issue, and they have demanded immediate measures to address this “systemic injustice.”

While demanding a thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Maluwa’s death, the Council further calls on the Government of Malawi, human rights organizations, and the broader public to join them in condemning this heinous act and advocating for justice for Jeremiah Maluwa and others who have suffered due to police brutality.