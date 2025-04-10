Cape Town, South Africa – Ibrahim Jumbe, a talented artist originally from the Salima District in Central Malawi, has just released his debut single titled “#Celebu,” featuring the gifted Kay Blessings.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of heartbreak, this poignant track marks the first release from his upcoming album “Return of the King,” set to debut at the end of May.

The single draws inspiration from a personal experience in Jumbe’s life, where he faced heartbreak after his ex-girlfriend left him for a celebrity. Through “#Celebu,” IB the King aims to express his emotions and relate to listeners who have endured similar experiences, proving that love can be as fickle as a summer breeze.

While the song is rooted in his personal journey, Jumbe emphasizes that it is meant for everyone, transcending specific audiences. This heartfelt release provides a glimpse into the artist’s life and showcases his unique sound, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting musical journey ahead.