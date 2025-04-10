First Capital Bank (FCB) has given the green light to extend its sponsorship of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, signalling a continued commitment to the growth and development of football in Malawi.

The bank’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa, told the local media that FCB sees the partnership as crucial to its goal of promoting football in the country.

“At FCB, football is in our DNA, and we are committed to developing the beautiful game,” said Chirwa. “We strongly believe that the partnership with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will continue to flourish. It’s not just about winning games—it’s about building communities, creating opportunities, and leaving a lasting legacy.”

Chirwa emphasized that football is deeply ingrained in FCB’s identity, highlighting the bank’s holistic approach to supporting the sport. This includes grassroots development through initiatives like the Under 20 tournament and elite-level sponsorship of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

While commending the partnership, Chirwa highlighted that the economic impact has been equally impressive, saying with a total investment of MK525 million, FCB has not only supported the club’s growth but also improved livelihoods.

He added that players and officials have directly benefited, and fans have even featured in FCB’s adverts—paid for their contributions, further strengthening the bond between the Bank and the community.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Chigoga was quoted in the local daily papers praising the sponsorship.