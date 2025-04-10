It was a sombre mood in Mackenzie village, Balaka District, as the casket carrying the remains of a 16-year-old student from Maranatha Boys Academy, MacFriday M’madi, was being lowered into his final resting place.

The emotional ceremony was attended by the former Malawi president, who is also the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Arthur Peter Mutharika and his wife, Gertrude.

The late M’madi tragically died in a road accident along the M3 road in Chiradzulu District alongside two others.

M’madi was the nephew of the former first lady of the Republic of Malawi, Gertrude Mutharika.

In his eulogy, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Peter Mukhito said it is heartbreaking for parents to lose their children, especially at a tender age.

“This is sorrow no mother should carry. What has happened to M’madi is deeply shocking and our hearts are heavy with grief,” said Mukhito.

He further commended Maranatha Academy for standing with the bereaved family during the farewell of MacFriday.

M’madi died when a Toyota hiace he was travelling in collided with a Toyota Hilux Twin Cab. Several people sustained varying degrees of injuries and others were admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, while others were treated as outpatients.