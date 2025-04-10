Standard Bank of Malawi has launched “Yours 247”, a digital campaign platform, which is expected to improve access to the bank’s services in both rural and urban areas.

The Digital Platform has incorporated features which will allow those with basic mobile phones to access the bank even in remote areas.

Speaking to Malawi24 Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Phillip Madinga said the platform will help promote financial inclusion.

According to Madinga, the campaign is part of a broader mission to enhance financial efficiency and accessibility, supporting both individuals and businesses in the current fast-evolving digital economy.

He added that the YOURS247 Campaign is focused on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises leveraging technology to enable entrepreneurs, even in remote areas, to conduct financial transactions without needing internet access.

“The campaign also introduces a simplified mobile app interface, enabling seamless account management, loan applications, real-time financial tracking, and bulk payments. Combined with a mobile app, USSD and online banking, this integrated system ensures 24/7 service availability, reducing reliance on physical branches and empowering customers with convenient financial control,” he explained.

Madinga further stated that the core focus of the campaign is the enhancement of SME banking via USSD, allowing business owners to conduct transactions without internet access.

This addresses previous limitations where such services were restricted to online platforms, broadening financial access for underserved entrepreneurs.