Kondwani Nankhumwa, the President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is embarking on a bold political mission that aims to challenge the entrenched dominance of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the Central Region.

From Thursday, April 10, to Sunday, April 13, 2025, Nankhumwa will lead a series of strategically planned rallies across key areas traditionally controlled by the MCP.

His tour seeks to shift the political dynamics and win over voters disillusioned with the current government.

The campaign will begin in Nkhoma, an area historically associated with the MCP, and will see Nankhumwa delivering speeches designed to engage voters who have long felt underrepresented.

His message is expected to resonate with those seeking an alternative to the status quo.

On the first day of the tour, Nankhumwa’s team will continue through several significant locations in the region, including Mpenu and Mazengera.

These areas represent key battlegrounds where the PDP hopes to cultivate grassroots support by connecting directly with local communities and addressing their concerns.

Later that day, the campaign will make a crucial stop at the Court Ground in Nkhoma, an important venue for galvanizing the base and making the case for change.

It will be an opportunity for the PDP to strengthen its narrative of reform and accountability.

Friday’s agenda includes a visit to Nkhoma once again, as well as the towns of Chowo and Chamadenga.

These locations are vital for expanding the party’s presence, particularly in areas where the PDP is working to convince voters that it offers a better future than the ruling party.

On Saturday, Nankhumwa’s team will head to Dzenza, a town known for its political activity, where the PDP will focus on connecting with citizens who are questioning the leadership they have received.

The goal is to build a strong coalition of supporters as the election nears.

The tour will continue to Mtsiliza and Mtandile Mwenera Grounds, locations that are central to the party’s efforts to expand its influence and mobilize voters.

Here, the PDP plans to present its vision for a more prosperous and inclusive Malawi.

The final stretch of the campaign will unfold on Sunday, with a series of rallies in key locations such as Area 23, Mloza, and Kaliyeka Grounds.

These gatherings will be the climax of Nankhumwa’s tour, showcasing the PDP’s strength and unity in the fight for political change.

The concluding rallies at Ngwenya and Tsetse Grounds will further cement the PDP’s presence in the region, as it aims to leave a lasting impact on the electorate’s political consciousness.

Nankhumwa’s campaign is designed to present the PDP not merely as an opposition party but as a viable alternative to the entrenched powers in Malawi’s political landscape.

This tour is a calculated effort to challenge the dominance of the MCP and prove the PDP’s ability to govern.

As the tour progresses, it will provide a crucial gauge of public sentiment in the Central Region, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested battle in the 2025 general elections.

The outcome of this high-profile campaign will have lasting implications for Malawi’s political future, with the PDP determined to reshape the narrative of governance in the country.