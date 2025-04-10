Parliament has today passed Bill No. 17 of 2025, Mental Health, which replaces the outdated Mental Treatment Act of 1948.

The Bill shifts the focus from a medical-based approach to a human rights-based approach, prioritizing the dignity and well-being of individuals with mental health conditions.

It also establishes the Mental Health Board to regulate the management, treatment, and rehabilitation of people with mental health issues and promote their human rights and freedoms.

Speaking in parliament, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the bill introduces new ways of treating, caring for, and supporting persons with mental health issues.

According to Chaponda, the bill also seeks to change the only medical approach to treating patients to incorporate a human rights approach.

She then highlighted the growing number of mental health cases in Malawi, many of which are linked to socioeconomic challenges, chronic illnesses, and rising levels of stress.

Some of the key provisions in the bill include the rights of Persons with Mental Health Conditions: These include the right to recognition before the law, employment, fair treatment, access to information, and the highest attainable standard of mental health care. Informed Consent: Requires consent from individuals or their supporters for treatment and rehabilitation. Lastly, Safeguarding Health and Safety: Mental health facilities must provide a safe environment for patients and society.