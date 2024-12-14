The Commission of Enquiry into the plane crash that claimed the life of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima has concluded its investigation.

Chilima tragically died on 10 June this year in a Malawi Air Force Dornier 228 (MAF-T03) plane crash in Chikangwawa Forest.

The commission, appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera, stated that the president had “directed” it to present the report and its findings to the nation before submitting it to him.

Mary Chilima pleaded with Malawians to help her uncover the death of her husband.

President Chakwera, who has faced public criticism over his handling of the tragedy, established the commission following accusations of an apparent lack of commitment to uncovering the truth.

Chakwera only acted after a public plea by Mary Chilima, the grieving wife of the late Vice President, on their wedding anniversary on 29 September. Prior to this heartfelt plea, Chakwera had ignored calls to take action and was reportedly sitting on a report from the German government investigators.

The commission will present its findings tomorrow at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.