Authorities in Mzimba are investigating shocking allegations of human trafficking after reports surfaced on WhatsApp about a 17-year-old girl being sold for marriage in South Africa for 3,000 rands.

Bernard Nangwale, head of social welfare at M’mbelwa District Council, confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the girl’s home and involve her parents in the investigation.

The case came to light through a viral audio recording in which a transporter reportedly said:

“I am a transporter from Malawi and am in Thembisa town. I brought a girl here, but her husband is no longer reachable. Whoever wants her can give me 3,000 rands, and that’s it.”

The alleged transporter has been identified as Kabata Mkandawire from Yobe Zimba Village, Manyamula, in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

Christopher Melele, Executive Director of the Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust (MIDCT) and former chairperson for Civil Society organizations has condemned the incident, calling it a heartbreaking example of exploitation through forced and early marriages.

“This is a growing concern in Mzimba,” said Melele. “We are working with the Social Welfare Office and the police to rescue the girl. Such cases highlight the urgent need for stronger community awareness and intervention.”

Melele also urged authorities to register all transporters officially, a sentiment echoed by Sheriff Kayisi, a security expert. Kayisi warned that many transporters are involved in smuggling people to South Africa, exploiting vulnerable individuals.

“We need to enforce strict regulations for transporters to prevent these crimes,” Kayisi emphasized.

The authorities have called on the public to come forward with any information that might aid in resolving the case and ensuring the girl’s safety.