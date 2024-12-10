Recent political discussions have seen a rise in rumours about a potential alliance among several parties ahead of the 2025 elections.

Speculation centred around the possibility of a partnership between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), United Democratic Front (UDF), and the People’s Party (PP), fueled by alleged secret talks among top officials.

One of the key rumours suggested that UDF’s Atupele Muluzi might join forces with MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera as his running mate. However, leaders from all the involved parties have firmly denied these rumours.

MCP’s spokesperson, Jessie Kabwila, stated that the party has no plans to partner with anyone, while PDP’s Rhodes Msonkho confirmed that PDP intends to run independently.

Officials from UDF and PP also rejected the alliance rumours, calling them baseless.

This clear rejection of any potential alliance reflects the parties’ desire to maintain their independence and suggests confidence in their ability to attract voters.

As the 2025 election approaches, it is expected to be a highly competitive race, with each party aiming to shape its future.