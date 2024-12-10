Growing concerns are rising among Malawi Electoral Commission registration personnel working in voter registration centres over unpaid allowances.

Personnel in Chikhwawa, Zomba, Mangochi, and Tcheu districts are complaining about delayed payments, despite the ongoing voter registration exercise.

A police officer in the Chikhwawa district who opted for anonymity expressed frustration, stating that he had not received any allowances since the exercise began despite moving into another phase.

“We were supposed to receive payment for the first phase, but we have not received it yet,” he said.

According to officials, they are supposed to receive K1.2 Million by the end of the exercise, with half of that amount due before the end of the first phase. However, they claim this has not been the case.

In response, Richard Veliwa, Deputy Spokesperson for the Malawi Electoral Commission, stated that the issue is an internal matter and officials should follow proper channels to submit their grievances.

The voter registration exercise, which began in November, has now entered its second phase.