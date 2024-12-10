Songwe Border United has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, earning promotion to the prestigious TNM Super League for the first time in its history.

The Karonga-based club sealed their spot at the top after their closest challengers, Raiply FC, suffered a crushing 4-1 loss to Chilumba Barracks at Majaliro Ground.

This decisive result cemented Songwe’s unassailable lead in the Simso-Mzuzu 12 Premier League.

Currently sitting comfortably at the summit of the table with 27 points from 13 matches, Songwe holds a six-point advantage over Raiply FC, who have 21 points from the same number of games.

Even with one match remaining, Songwe’s promotion is secured, sparking celebrations among their passionate supporters and the entire Northern Region.

As the Simso-Mzuzu 12 Premier League wraps up on December 14, all eyes remain on Songwe Border United’s inspiring journey.

Their triumph not only represents a proud moment for the club but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as they prepare to face the challenges of Malawi’s top-flight football league next season.

By Jonathan Mzomera