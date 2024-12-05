Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Zomba has announced that it will deliver its ruling on the defilement case involving a police officer Sergeant Twaliki Mpaweni on January 3 next year.

Last month, the court found Sergeant Mpaweni with two cases to answer namely; having sexual intercourse with a minor and aiding a suspect to escape from lawful police custody.

The police officer committed the offences at the Kachulu Police Unit on 27 August 2023 while on duty. Two witnesses were brought before the court on Tuesday to testify. One of them was a Criminal Investigator, Inspector Agnes Magwira, who said that she received communication that Mpaweni had sexual intercourse with a girl aged 14 while in police cells. She said police officers travelled to Kachulu to investigate the matter and a report was written thereafter.

Defence Lawyer Davie Ching’anda from the Legal Aid Bureau said he was satisfied with the evidence given by those on their side. He said they were looking forward to January 3, 2025, when the Principal Resident Magistrate Court will deliver his judgement.

Lawyer Tiyamike Chigoneka from the Women Lawyers Association who is representing the minor, said the hearing went well and that she is looking forward to the judgement day. Principal Resident Magistrate, Martin Chipofya told the two sides to submit before December 27. He therefore adjourned the case to January 3, 2025; when he will give his judgment.