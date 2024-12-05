President Lazarus Chakwera departed Malawi today for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has assured Malawians of positive outcomes from his visit.

During his visit, Chakwera is expected to engage with His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The key agenda items include discussions on modalities for intergovernmental cooperation on the supply of petroleum products.

According to President Chakwera, the visit aims to strengthen diplomatic and multilateral relations between the two nations and find lasting solutions to the erratic supply chain experienced under the open tender model.

“This we are doing to find lasting solutions to the erratic supply chain experienced under the open tender model which has for a couple of decades exposed our economy to systematic setbacks,” Chakwera wrote on his Facebook page.

“My delegation and I are determined to negotiate a better arrangement that will make our access to fuel more secure through better payment terms and cycles.”

In addition to his meeting with the UAE President, Chakwera is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with other prominent government officials of the UAE.

The President who has been accompanied by the First Lady, Monica Chakwera and other government officials, are expected to return to Malawi on Sunday, December 8, 2024.