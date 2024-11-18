The UTM Convention 2024, held in Mzuzu, concluded with the announcement of the newly elected regional vice presidents, all of whom were elected unopposed.

This marks a significant moment for the party as it solidifies its leadership structure ahead of the 2025 general elections. The convention was a display of unity within the party, with delegates showing strong support for the candidates who will now represent the regions.

Catherine Mzumara has been elected as the Vice President for the Northern Region without opposition. Her leadership is widely respected in the region, and her unopposed candidacy highlights the confidence the party has in her abilities. Mzumara’s focus on youth empowerment and regional development has made her a popular figure in the North, and she is expected to play a key role in promoting UTM’s vision in the region.

Hellen Zalira Chabunua was also elected unopposed as the Vice President for the Central Region. Known for her advocacy of women’s rights and social justice, Chabunua has been a strong voice for the marginalized in the Central Region.

Her unopposed election is a testament to the trust the party has in her leadership. Chabunua is committed to addressing critical issues such as infrastructure development, education, and healthcare in the region.

Simon Salambula was elected as the Vice President for the Eastern Region without opposition. Salambula’s grassroots connections and his focus on improving the livelihoods of the people in the Eastern Region have made him a trusted leader. His leadership will be crucial in addressing regional challenges such as access to basic services, agricultural support, and economic empowerment for local communities.

Richard Makondi secured the position of Vice President for the Southern Region unopposed. Known for his extensive political experience and dedication to youth and economic development, Makondi’s leadership in the South is expected to drive progress. He has committed to focusing on job creation, education, and enhancing infrastructure in the region.

The UTM Convention 2024 has successfully announced its new regional vice presidents, all of whom were elected unopposed, sig signalling a united front within the party. With such leadership in place, UTM is set to strengthen its influence and strategy heading into the 2025 elections. The newly elected leaders will be instrumental in carrying the party’s message and ensuring that regional concerns are addressed at the national level.

This unopposed election of regional leaders reflects the party’s cohesion and readiness to tackle the challenges ahead, as UTM prepares for the upcoming general elections with a strong and unified leadership team.