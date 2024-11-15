The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Marketing Committee has dismissed a protest lodged by Silver Strikers against Panthers FC over the alleged use of two ineligible players during their Castel Challenge Cup round of 32 matches.

The committee met to deliberate on the complaint, which centred on the participation of Tanie Mhango and Aggrey Msowoya in the match played on November 5, 2024. The Bankers suspect the two players already featured for other teams in the same tournament.

However, after reviewing the matter, the committee says, “The Silver Strikers protest was deemed inadmissible as it did not follow the procedures of a protest on the qualification of the players who take part in the matches of the Competition as per articles 14.1.1 and 14.1.2 of the Castle Challenge Cup rules and regulations.”

Despite dismissing the protest, FAM has announced that it will conduct a separate investigation into the allegations made by Silver Strikers against all concerned parties. The investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the alleged use of ineligible players and take necessary actions accordingly.

The outcome of the investigation will be closely watched by football fans and stakeholders, as it may have implications for the integrity of the competition and the teams involved.

