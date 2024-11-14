The Malawi National Football team gained their first point in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers after they played out to a goalless draw away to Burundi on Thursday evening.

This was Kalisto Pasuwa’s first game in charge of the Flames as the interim head coach alongside Peter Mponda and Prichard Mwansa as his assistants.

Pasuwa handed starts to Charles Petro, Gabadinho Mhango, Yankho Singo, Alick Lungu, and Richard Mbulu while maintaining William Thole as the first-choice goalkeeper and John Banda as the team’s captain.

It was a game of few chances, with Malawi coming close to scoring towards the end of the first half through Mhango’s freekick that missed the opposition upright with an inch.

As for the opponents, they were also able to hold on to the ball, but they struggled to penetrate Malawi’s defensive zones as Pasuwa’s charges defended in numbers to protect their territory

After the recess, the hosts had a chance in the 50th minute when a dangerous corner kick caught Malawi’s defence napping in the line of duty, but Sabiyumva’s weaker shot was easily saved by Thole.

With 60 minutes played, Pasuwa brought in Lloyd Aaron, Lloyd Njaliwa, and Chawanangwa Kaonga for Singo, Mbulu and, Gaddie Chirwa.

There was a drama in the 65th minute when the referee flashed a red card to MacDonald Lameck, thinking that it was a second bookable offence, but later on, advice from the fourth official saw the referee rescinding his decision following a protest from the Malawi bench and a yellow card was given instead.

This card forced Pasuwa to bring Gomezgani Chirwa and Wisdom Mpinganjira for Lameck and Lanjesi Nkhoma.

Burundi should have scored in the 77th minute when two back-to-back corners created a goal-scoring opportunity when the second set piece landed favourably at Fredic, who produced a powerful header that forced Thole to make a double save.

At the other end, Pasuwa’s men had an opportunity to break the deadlock in the 85th minute when Kaonga beat his man on the right before sending a cross, which Burundi keeper Nahimana paired in the path of Mpinganjira who unselfishly laid it for Mhango on the edge of the penalty box.

However, Mhango’s shot was cleared off the line by defender Christophe to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Towards the end of the match, a nice build-up from Malawi created another goal-scoring opportunity for Mhango, but his bicycle kick went wide, and that was all for the match.

The result means the Flames have a point from five games while Burundi has four points from the same number of games.

Both teams won’t be part of the finalists as Senegal and Burkina Faso have already qualified from Group L.

The Flames will return home on Friday ahead of Tuesday’s final qualifying game against Burkina Faso.