In a bold move to propel Malawi’s future generations towards excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Old Mutual Malawi has pumped K34 million into sponsorship for the 2024/2025 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad.

Hosted by Mzuzu University (MZUNI), the annual Mathematics Olympiad, which was resuscitated in 2015 courtesy of Old Mutual Malawi, is a premier platform for identifying and cultivating mathematical talent among Form Four students nationwide.

Speaking at a handover ceremony on Thursday in Blantyre, Old Mutual Malawi’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, underscored the company’s unwavering dedication to empowering Malawi’s youth through STEM education.

“Molding young minds in mathematics and STEM is pivotal to unlocking Malawi’s economic potential and driving sustainable development,” Chatsika emphasized. “Our investment in the Mathematics Olympiad is a testament to our commitment to nurturing a generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem-solvers.”

Chatsika expressed optimism that the 2024/2025 season, which is expected to start in January 2025, will be exceptional, just like it was in 2019. The company is exploring ways to expose the winners to the continental level by allowing them to compete in the Pan-African Math Olympiad (PAMO).

After noticing a decline in the number of girls participating in last year’s competition, Old Mutual hopes for equal representation of both boys and girls in this year’s competition.

Artz George Luwanda, a staff member at the University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics, lauded Old Mutual Malawi’s sustained support, citing the Olympiad’s profound impact on students, teachers, and the broader educational ecosystem.

“We are grateful for Old Mutual’s continued support, which has enabled us to promote mathematical literacy and STEM proficiency among our students,” Luwanda said. “The Olympiad has not only sharpened students’ mathematical skills but also fostered a culture of collaboration, problem-solving, and critical thinking.”

Luwanda noted that by promoting mathematical literacy and STEM proficiency, the Olympiad is empowering Malawi’s future leaders to tackle complex challenges and drive progress.

This sponsorship will underpin a range of enriching activities, including preparatory workshops and national competitions, designed to foster a culture of mathematical excellence and collaboration.