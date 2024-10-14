A coalition of 18 civil society organizations in Malawi has expressed deep concern over allegations of misconduct against Justice Kenan Manda, calling for an immediate, impartial, and thorough inquiry.

The allegations, raised by lawyer Alexious Kamangila, have sparked widespread public reaction, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for swift action.

“This inquiry is critical—not only to protect the reputation of judicial officers but also to restore public trust where necessary. The integrity of the judiciary is fundamental for ensuring access to justice, advancing democracy, and maintaining social cohesion,” reads part of the statement.

The civil society groups emphasized the importance of judicial reforms to safeguard accountability, transparency, and public confidence in the judiciary.

The organizations aligned with concerns raised by the Catholic Bishops and the Malawi Law Society, which had previously highlighted the necessity of strengthening judicial oversight mechanisms. They demanded the tabling of Judicial Administration and Constitutional (Amendment) Bills during the November Mid-Year Budget Review.

The groups condemned intimidation and harassment of whistleblowers, urging the Malawi Police Service to protect Kamangila, who allegedly faces threats for exposing the allegations. “The state will bear full responsibility for any harm inflicted on Mr. Kamangila or others standing for Malawians,” it adds.

The CSOs have also called on the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to initiate a public inquiry into corruption and access to justice.

Signatories included the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Centre for Civil Society Strengthening (CSS), Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and others.