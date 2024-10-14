The Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team, are stuck at the airport and have decided to boycott their African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya. They faced a long travel ordeal that left them in a tough situation.

Stranded for over 12 hours at Al Abraq Airport without food or water after their flight was diverted from Benghazi, the players felt like they were caught between a rock and a hard place.

As the situation unfolded, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) stepped in to voice their concerns, criticizing Libyan authorities for failing to provide any support upon arrival.

Captain William Troost-Ekong took to social media to articulate the team’s frustration, describing their predicament as disgraceful, like a ship lost at sea without a compass.

He implored the Nigerian government to intervene, emphasizing that they were being treated like unwanted guests in a foreign land.

Meanwhile, the backdrop of rising tensions only adds to the drama, as Libyan players recently claimed mistreatment during their visit to Nigeria, a claim the NFF has firmly denied.

Now, as the Super Eagles resolve not to play the match, they resonate with the age-old proverb: “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” underscoring their commitment to dignity over the uncertain outcome of the game.

Source: Independent News