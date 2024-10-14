Parliament of Malawi has finally broken its silence on allegations of misconduct making rounds against High Court Judge, Justice Ken Manda.

Chairperson of the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, Peter Dimba said the committee will now institute an inquiry into the matter.

Dimba said that earlier today, the committee held a meeting where a resolution to intervene on the matter was reached.

According to Dimba, this is the second time Parliament has been brought to attention on the allegations of Justice Manda, the first one concerning a Gam filling station issue.

Initially, the Parliament of Malawi changed its decision to impeach Justice Manda and the issue was left in the hands of the judiciary.

But instead of being disciplined, the judge was only transferred to Blantyre and no further actions had been taken in him.

The legislator said all the parties surrounding the Salima Sugar Company would be summoned, including all other parties with unreported complaints against Manda.

Meanwhile, a tug of war has ensued between Justice Manda and private practice Lawyer Alexious Kamangila after Kamangila, through his Facebook page posts, allegedly accused the judge of fraudulent conduct. In turn, the Judge, through his Lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta, demanded a written apology and K250 million in defamation and a stop to “further defamatory statements or dissemination of false information” about the judge.

However, Kamangila has openly challenged the High Court Judge to sue him for alleged defamation.

In a letter posted on his Facebook page, dated October 10, 2024, and addressed to Judge Manda’s lawyer, Kamangila wrote: “Reference is made to your demand letter on behalf of Kenan T. Manda.PLEASE SUE.”