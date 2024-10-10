In a remarkable display of solidarity, the public has rallied behind whistleblower Alexious Kamangila, a human rights lawyer who courageously exposed deep-seated corruption within Malawi’s judiciary.

Kamangila’s allegations, which implicated High Court judges and lawyers, have sparked widespread outrage and demands for accountability. Social media platforms and online forums are filled with messages of support for the whistleblower.

A hashtag campaign, #IStandWithAlex, has gone viral, with thousands of Malawians expressing their gratitude for Kamangila’s bravery. Concerned citizens have joined forces to amplify the call for accountability.

For instance, Prominent social media influencer Onjezani Kenani praised Kamangila’s courage, stating, “We are a nation of cowards. There’s very little Alexious Kamangila is saying that is new. We all know that, yet we’re slaves of cowardice. None wants to step forward and speak out, and when daredevils like Alex do so, they are confronted by disquiet.”

The Magistrates and Judges Association in Malawi (Majam) has today had a meeting with Kamangila following his claims that High Court of Malawi Commercial Division Judge Kenan Manda engaged in questionable conduct.

As the saga unfolds, one thing is clear: Kamangila’s courageous stand has ignited a national movement for transparency and accountability in Malawi’s judiciary.